Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $25.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

