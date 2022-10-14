Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

