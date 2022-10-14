UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,155,894. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.