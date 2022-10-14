UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EPA:SU traded up €4.08 ($4.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €123.20 ($125.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,408,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €127.34. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

