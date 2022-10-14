Ultra Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $106.67 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30104561 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $605,122.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

