Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $99.07 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and $7.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00561214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00256153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061208 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.33447655 USD and is up 11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,885,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

