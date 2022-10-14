Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.11 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $94.11 million and $7.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,185.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00561337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00257723 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061441 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.33447655 USD and is up 11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,885,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

