Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,361 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

RARE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

