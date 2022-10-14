Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.83 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00032127 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $163.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00264387 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003766 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.45573595 USD and is up 11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $216,690,465.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

