United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Fire Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of UFCS opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

