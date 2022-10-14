United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. 57,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

