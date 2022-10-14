United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

