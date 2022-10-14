UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.85-22.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.48. 108,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $417.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

