USDD (USDD) Market Cap Hits $797.60 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. USDD has a market capitalization of $797.60 million and approximately $75.45 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 797,546,241 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

