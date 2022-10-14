USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $216,887.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.88 million and approximately $216,887.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

