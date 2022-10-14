Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the September 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 23.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $10,941,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vacasa Trading Up 7.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

VCSA stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

