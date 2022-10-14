Vai (VAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,937.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $10,937.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

