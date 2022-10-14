Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VLON opened at $0.31 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
