Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLON opened at $0.31 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.