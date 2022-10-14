VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,970. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.