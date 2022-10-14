VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $144.85 and a 12-month high of $199.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,034,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000.

