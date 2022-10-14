Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 238,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

