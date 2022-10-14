Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 709,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

