Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $211.56. 46,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.