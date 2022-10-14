Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VUG traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

