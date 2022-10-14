Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

