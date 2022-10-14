Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,500 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the September 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $91.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,621,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,001,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,594,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,133 shares in the last quarter.

