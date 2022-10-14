Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,500 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the September 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $91.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
