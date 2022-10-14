Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

