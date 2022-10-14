Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pariax LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,949,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.29. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

