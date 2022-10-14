Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGK traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. 20,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,021. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.