Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.