Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 294,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,830. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.