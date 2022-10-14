Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of VB traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. 7,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $241.06.
