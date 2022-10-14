Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.6% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $332.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

