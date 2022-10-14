Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS VFVA traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02.

