Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $795.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,368,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

