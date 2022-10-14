Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.41 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $106.41 million and $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,363,178,653 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,178,650 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

