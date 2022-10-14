Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.09 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $106.09 million and $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,363,178,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,178,669 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

