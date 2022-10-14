Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Head-To-Head Survey

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A -7.24% 0.33% Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 3.16 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -0.95

Nauticus Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 2 1 1 0 1.75

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.52%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $2.48, indicating a potential upside of 177.72%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Velodyne Lidar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Rating)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

