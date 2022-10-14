Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,546,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
