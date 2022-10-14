Venus (XVS) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00023717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $56.69 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus (XVS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus has a current supply of 29,745,109.54 with 12,170,524 in circulation. The last known price of Venus is 4.66673786 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $2,406,188.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

