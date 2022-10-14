Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRNOF has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

OTCMKTS VRNOF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 335,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. Analysts predict that Verano will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

