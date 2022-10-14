Verge Market Capitalization Reaches $51.46 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $767,805.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,638.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00265224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00735377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00561860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00256499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,077,675 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,069,512.823189. The last known price of Verge is 0.00315628 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,012,511.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

