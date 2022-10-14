Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 73.1% in September

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Vericity Price Performance

NASDAQ VERY opened at $7.07 on Friday. Vericity has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Stories

