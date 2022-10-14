Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 50,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 528,596 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Specifically, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 10.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,860,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,677,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,189,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.