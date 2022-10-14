Vertcoin Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $75,934.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,173.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00267834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00120692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00733393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00561731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00256834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,230,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

