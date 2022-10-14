Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $112,422.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,761.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00264658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00123122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00732286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00560724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00258946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,228,247 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.