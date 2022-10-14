Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.67 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 273.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

