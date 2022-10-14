Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in September

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,018. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.