Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in September

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,018. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
See Also
