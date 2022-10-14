Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 8,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

