Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 684,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.