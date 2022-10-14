Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 684,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
